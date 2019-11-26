TORONTO – The 76ers returned to the scene of last postseason’s heartbreak.
Like on May 12, they exited Scotiabank Arena Monday night with a loss. This time, it was a 101-96 regular-season decision to the Toronto Raptors.
The setback dropped the Sixers to 11-6, snapping their four-game winning streak. It also marked their sixth loss in their last seven road games. The Sixers are 4-6 on the road compared to 7-0 at Wells Fargo Center. And in regards to game versus the Raptors (12-4), this marked the Sixers’ 14th consecutive regular-season loss in Toronto.
Meanwhile, the Raptors remain undefeated through this season’s seven games at Scotiabank Arena.
As good as Toronto has been playing, one can make a strong argument that this was a bad loss for a Sixers squad aspiring to win an NBA title.
Raptors out with injuries included Serge Ibaka (right ankle sprain), Kyle Lowry (fractured left thumb), Matt Thomas (fractured left middle finger), Patrick McCaw (left knee surgery), Stanley Johnson (left groin stress reaction), and Dewan Hernandez (right thumb sprain).
Sixers center Joel Embiid had a night he would like to forget. He failed to score a point while missing all 11 shots and going 0-for-3 from the foul line in 32 minutes.
One could argue that Embiid’s struggles had to do with facing Raptors center Marc Gasol. Embiid had shot just 34.4% in his previous five head-to-head regular-season contests against Gasol. He averaged 14 points in those games.
However, this also marked the Sixers’ fourth game in six nights, and Embiid is trying to get into game shape. There was a sense that Embiid would have been held out of playing two games on back-to-back nights for much-needed rest.
However, he not only played on both Friday and Saturday but also competed in all four games. And on Monday, he was out of sorts offensively while grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds.
Embiid missed all eight of his shot attempts and both of his free throws through three quarters. The Cameroon native was held scoreless in the first half for the first time in his career. He went on to miss a technical foul shot with 8:04 left to play.
Embiid also had tough turnovers on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter.
Josh Richardson did his part to make up for Embiid’s struggles. The shooting guard followed up Saturday’s season-high 32 points with a 25-point effort against the Raptors. On this night, he made 5 of 9 three-pointers.
But as a team, the Sixers struggled shooting the ball in the second quarter. They shot 5-for-23 (21.7%) and 2-for-13 (15.3%) on three-pointers in the quarter.
Their shooting woes contributed in the Sixers failing to score a point from the 9:28 mark of the quarter to Richardson’s pair of foul shots with 4:12 before intermission.
Pascal Siakam gave the Raptors a 97-96 lead on a three-point play with 1:01 left. The Sixers had an opportunity to regain the lead. However, the Sixers missed their final three shots and turned the ball over on an alley-oop attempt.
This was the team’s first meeting since the squad’s meet in last season’s Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Back in May, Kawhi Leonard’s 15-foot fadaway jumper at the buzzer lifted the Raptors to a 92-90 Game 7 victory over the Sixers here.
The Raptors went on to win their first NBA title, beating the Golden State Warriors in six games.
The Sixers provided their stiffest competition of the postseason. And Leonard’s series-clinching shot was arguably the postseason’s most memorable individual moment.
But on this night, Siakam had 25 points and Fred VanVleet added 24.
Sixers sharpshooting reserve guard Furkan Korkmaz had nine points after missing Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat because of a sprained left ankle. Meanwhile, Sixers backup center Kyle O’Quinn was sidelined with a left calf strain. O’Quinn suffered that injury in the fourth quarter of the 113-86 victory over the Heat.
The Sixers went to Raul Neto as their backup point guard after he played just garbage minutes against the Heat. The fifth-year veteran didn’t play at all in the two games before that.
Chester’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 16 points in a reserve role for Toronto.
The Sixers opened the game by missing their first four shot attempts. Richardson hit the team’s first shot on a 27-foot three-pointer with 8 minutes, 37 seconds left in the first quarter. After Al Horford added a layup, Richardson made another three-pointer to pull the Sixers within two points (10-8).
The Sixers, however, went on to take a 34-28 lead into the second quarter.