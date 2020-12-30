I gave this when Embiid turned the ball over in the high post, stayed on the floor for a while and appeared to grab the back of his right leg with 8:02 left in the third quarter. He got up on his own power and headed to the locker room. After being checked out, he went into the game with 4:01 left in the quarter. At one point in the fourth quarter, Embiid was stretched out near the Sixers bench before re-entering the game.