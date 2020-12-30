The 76ers had to be happy Joel Embiid was back.
The All-Star center and Tobias Harris enabled the Sixers to bounce back from their lone loss of the season.
Here is a look at some of the best and worst performances from Tuesday night’s 100-93 victory over the Toronto Raptors at the Wells Fargo Center.
Come on, now. You know that I was giving this to Embiid, right? The All-Star center had 29 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. A chunk of his points came from the foul line, where he made 14 of 16 attempts. If there was a negative, he finished with five turnovers. But he more than made up for it with his overall play.
This was a tough one, but I ultimately gave it to Aaron Baynes. In the past, the center had been solid performances against Embiid. However, the new Raptors center struggled on this night, missing 7 of 8 shots to score 2 points. He also had four fouls, two turnovers and graded out at a minus-13.
This has to go to OG Anunoby, who should have been locked up for larceny. The Raptors small forward finished with a season-high five steals and one block. He was a solid three-and-D player, who made 4 of 7 three-pointers to finish with 20 points in addition to his solid defense.
I had to give this to the Sixers’ three-point shooting. They missed 23 of 31 attempts.
This goes to Embiid going 11-for-11 at the foul line in the first half, becoming the first Sixer to do it since Allen Iverson went 12-for-12 in April 2006.
I gave this when Embiid turned the ball over in the high post, stayed on the floor for a while and appeared to grab the back of his right leg with 8:02 left in the third quarter. He got up on his own power and headed to the locker room. After being checked out, he went into the game with 4:01 left in the quarter. At one point in the fourth quarter, Embiid was stretched out near the Sixers bench before re-entering the game.
I have to give this to the Sixers bench’s offensive production. Their reserves combined to make just 3 of 18 shots, including going 1-for-10 on three-pointers. Shake Milton (7 points on 2-for-10 shooting) and Mike Scott (3 points on 1-for-3 shooting) were the only reserves to score.