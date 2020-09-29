Tyrell Terry could be an option for the 76ers in the upcoming NBA draft.
The former Stanford Cardinal has the long-range shooting touch the Sixers covet. The point guard could also serve as an additional ball handler the team needs. Perhaps that’s why some mock drafts have the Sixers selecting him 21st overall on Nov. 18.
Terry said Tuesday during the NBA combine’s media Zoom call that he had “great communication” with the Sixers in a predraft interview.
“I think it’s an organization that has a lot of pieces, a lot of talent,” he said.
But the 20-year-old, who applied for the draft following his freshman season, asked the Sixers how he would fit in.
“They had some really positive responses," Terry said. "They love the uniqueness of my shooting and my ability to play lead guard as well as play off the ball. I’ve had great conversations with them and my agent has as well as far as fit.”
The 6-foot-2 and bulked-up 174-pounder averaged 14.7 points while shooting 40.8% on three-pointers en route to being named to the Pac-12 all-freshman team. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 steals, while making 89.1% of his free throws.
The Boston Celtics (who have the 14th, 26th, and 30th picks), Dallas Mavericks (18th) and Milwaukee Bucks (24th) are reportedly interested in the Minneapolis native.
Terry, who described himself as “a pretty cerebral person,” wants teams to know that he has the make-up to contribute right away.
“I think having Stanford attached to my name, I think a lot of people are aware that I have a strong IQ as well as the IQ test that I took a few months ago,” he said. "I think that my IQ is something that teams are aware of, but I think there are other things that I need to make clear that I’ve been working on over my IQ.”