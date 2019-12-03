What looked like a runaway rout provided a few anxious fourth-quarter moments for the 76ers. Trailing by 19 points after three quarters, the Utah Jazz summoned strength from their weary legs and twice cut the deficit to seven with under a minute to go.
It proved to be too little, too late for Utah as the Sixers earned a 103-94 win Monday at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Sixers (15-6) are now 10-0 at home. The Jazz (12-9) can only hope for some home cooking after a disastrous road trip that mercifully ended in Philadelphia.
Tobias Harris led the Sixers with 26 points. This was a night when Joel Embiid didn’t have to be Superman. Facing two-time reigning NBA defensive player of the year Rudy Goebert, Embiid scored 16 points, shooting 5 of 13 from the field.
Ben Simmons added 14 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Al Horford came out on fire, scoring 15 of his 17 points in the first half. He entered the game averaging 14.4 points. The Sixers led by 60-42 at the half.
The Jazz, meanwhile, hadn’t seen a first-half barrage like that for, oh, 24 hours.
Actually the fact that they were down 18 at halftime must have made the Jazz feel they were in a barn-burner, especially after Sunday’s 130-110 loss in Toronto.
In that game Utah trailed by 77-37 at intermission, which not surprisingly was the biggest halftime deficit in team history.
On the bright side, the Jazz are headed home after this 1-4 road trip. The only Jazz win was at lowly Memphis.
Before the season Utah was considered a Western Conference contender and that still could happen, but the Jazz will have to show better toughness on the road, where they are now 4-8.
As for the Sixers, this was their third game in four days although the last two were at home following a short trip Friday to New York.
The Sixers, who led by as many as 26 points in the second quarter, had plenty of early energy, but probably wished they didn’t allow the Jazz to hang around for so long.