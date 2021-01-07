After facing the Nets, they entertain the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Then they’ll have an away and home back-to-back with the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat on Monday and Tuesday. The Heat will remain in town to face the Sixers, again, on Thursday. The Sixers next nine games after that will be highlighted by a two-game home series against the Boston Celtics (Jan. 20 and 22), a home game against the Los Angeles Lakers (Jan. 27) and a road game against the Indiana Pacers (Jan. 31).