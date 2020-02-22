MILWAUKEE – Ben Simmons will be available for Saturday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum with lower-back tightness.
The 76ers point guard missed Thursday night’s 112-104 overtime victory over the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center due to the injury.
Simmons was asked following Saturday morning’s shooting if the tightness was gone and if he’s 100%.
“I wouldn’t play if I wasn’t ready to play,” he responded.
Simmons reported discomfort at Wednesday’s practice, and received treatment. However, the two-time All-Star still experienced discomfort upon waking up Thursday morning and received more treatment at the practice facility.
Simmons has been dealing with lower-back tightness since the 2018-19 season.
The Australia native missed that campaign’s final two preseason games due to it, then he left the team’s Oct. 20, 2019 game against the Orlando Magic with back tightness with 4 minutes, 19 seconds left in the first quarter. Simmons did not return, and missed the following game.
He will be a welcomed addition for the Sixers (35-21) vs. the Bucks, who hold the league’s best record of 47-8. Simmons is averaging 16.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, an NBA fifth-best 8.3 assists and a league-leading 2.2 steals.
The third-year veteran had 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block for Team LeBron in Sunday night’s All-Star Game.
Simmons has missed three games this season. He missed the first two games with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder.