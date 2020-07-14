Matisse Thybulle is one of the NBA’s top rookies, a humanitarian and, as it turns out, a stellar videographer.
The 76ers shooting guard released the second episode of Welcome To The Bubble Monday on YouTube.
The documentary series provides an inside look at his time in Walt Disney World’s bubble-type atmosphere during the 22-team NBA restart.
Thybulle’s second episode showed him unpacking his suitcases, quarantining in his hotel room, and interacting with teammates before and after practice. Thybulle’s videos have been a hit with teammates and have garnered attention from companies wanting to partner with the 23-year-old.
Ben Simmons joked before Tuesday’s practice that Thybulle didn’t get clearance to tape videos around him.
“I’m going to have to speak to him if he makes any money off it,” Simmons said. “But I love it. I love that he’s capturing this moment. It’s a historic moment for sports in general. So I think what he’s doing has been great.”
It gives an inside look of his trip to Florida and inside the bubble. The episode chronicled Thursday’s travel day to campus near Orlando. It had everything from his picking up fast food for teammates for the flight to checking into his hotel room to initially eating dinner without utensils.
The Boston Celtics selected Thybulle 20th overall in last summer’s NBA draft and immediately traded him to the Sixers. He’s averaging 4.7 points, a rookie-leading 1.4 steals, and 19.5 minutes in 57 games with 13 starts.
More than a standout player, Thybulle has a knack for helping the less fortunate, whether it’s providing food, clothing, or his time.
Simmons will tell you the fishing conditions are very good inside the Disney “bubble.” That’s obvious from the social-media posts showing the two-time All-Star catching fish.
“A lot of largemouth bass,” he said of the fish on the property. “I fish a lot. So this is what I do every day. I work out, play some video games, and I fish.”