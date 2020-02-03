MIAMI — Trey Burke was nowhere to be found inside the AmericanAirlines Arena during the media availability at the 76ers’ shootaround Monday.
The whereabouts of an out-of-the-rotation guard aren’t usually a big deal. But this week is different, with the NBA trade deadline coming at 3 p.m. Thursday. This week, an absence from a team function or practice could be an indication that a player has been traded.
That wasn’t the case with Burke.
“He’s got an upper respiratory illness,” coach Brett Brown said.
But there’s no denying that the Sixers (31-19) are looking to add shooting/perimeter help via trade or in the buyout market.
If Philly does make a move, it could be tough for it to duplicate the blockbuster deals for Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris from a season ago. They’re better situated to acquire a low-profile rotation specialist.
A lot of that has to do with the Sixers’ lack of assets and also their salary construction. They don’t have enough guys with middle-ground NBA salaries to make a trade work.
But the Sixers might have to make a move in what was billed as an NBA-Finals-appearance-or-bust season. Right now, the roster isn’t good enough to reach the Finals.
Rookie guard Matisse Thybulle is the Sixers’ best trade asset. There are reports that the Minnesota Timberwolves would want him and a first-round pick involved in any package for swingman Robert Covington, who’s expected to be moved.
It’s hard to imagine that the Sixers would trade a standout rookie who fulfills a major need for the second consecutive season. Last year, they included sharpshooter Landry Shamet in the package to acquire Harris from the Los Angeles Clippers.
But the trade rumors will continue to swirl as the Sixers talk to teams leading up to the deadline. Right now, Brown said it’s his job to minimize the distractions that come with trade talks. After Monday night’s game against the Miami Heat, the Sixers will have another tough game at Milwaukee on Thursday. That matchup is scheduled for 8 p.m., five hours after the trade deadline.
“You just try to coach with blinkers on,” Brown said. “You are aware, but you just have to coach what you have. And you have to let the front office do what a front office does, and somewhere in the middle, they are my players. You coach them. There’s a human side. That’s all true.”
Brown won’t overact or make the trade deadline bigger than, he said, it needs to be.
He thought back to his first season with the Sixers, 2013-14, when the squad was openly shopping Spencer Hawes, Evan Turner and Thad Young. Turner and Hawes were moved at the trade deadline, and Young was traded after the season.
“It was clear Evan, Thaddeus and Spencer were going to be traded, then it goes to a different place,” Brown said of dealing with potential trades. “As it sits right now, there’s nothing concrete. So you go with what you got and you move on.”