In this Locked on 76ers podcast, Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci go over how the Sixers match up against the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers. Washington will host the Pacers in Thursday’s second round of the NBA play-in tournament, with the winner advancing to face the Sixers in the first round of the playoffs.

Pompey and Narducci also talk about the Sixers’ defense and if it can propel them to advance deep in the postseason.