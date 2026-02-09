Sixers’ Quentin Grimes out with illness vs. Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Quentin Grimes will miss the 76ers’ game Monday at the Trail Blazers, the team announced.

Grimes has been the Sixers’ sixth man for much of the season, averaging 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 48 games. Coach Nick Nurse said during his pregame news conference that Grimes’ sickness emerged during Monday morning’s shootaround. Grimes was present at the Moda Center about an hour before tipoff, but was in street clothes inside the locker room.

Without Grimes, the Sixers (30-22) could rely on Trendon Watford for more offense-initiating responsibilities, or Justin Edwards for wing minutes. Kyle Lowry also could be a guard option off the bench. The Sixers are missing the suspended wing Paul George, who is a strong playmaker, while guards Jared McCain and Eric Gordon were traded last week.

After Monday’s game in Portland, the Sixers host the New York Knicks on Wednesday and then enter the All-Star break.