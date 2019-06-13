Carsen Edwards, 6-0, 199, junior, PG, Purdue. Edwards averaged 24.3 points, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and shot 35.5 percent from three-point range last season. He scored 42 points in an 87-61 NCAA Tournament win over Villanova. “An undersized guard who get things done in a heady way. He is a go-to shooter, and I think he has better passing skills than what he has shown. I saw a lot of him and was impressed with how intently he worked on both ends of the court. He is a low-first [round], high-second-round guy.”