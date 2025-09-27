Sixers sign Saint Thomas to Exhibit 10 contract

On Friday, the 76ers signed Saint Thomas to an Exhibit 10 contract. The 6-foot-7 guard/forward played for their summer-league team after going undrafted in June out of the University of Southern California.

Exhibit 10 players get bonuses up to $75,000 to play for an NBA team’s G-League affiliate if waived. They must play for the affiliate for at least 60 days to receive payment.

Thomas averaged 9.8 points and 5.5 rebounds last season for the Trojans after transferring from Northern Colorado following his junior season. He began his college career at Loyola Chicago, but left during his sophomore year.

Thomas played in four games for the Sixers this summer, averaging 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 9.7 minutes.