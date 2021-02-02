Seth Curry admits that dealing with the aftereffects of COVID-19 has been difficult. The 76ers shooting guard missed seven straight games, the first with an ankle injury and then six more games after he tested positive for COVID-19.
He has played six games since returning, and there has been a noticeable drop-off in his performance. Curry is averaging 9.8 points and shooting 31.8% from three-point range in that span.
Entering Tuesday, Curry was fourth in the NBA in three-point percentage, hitting 50 percent of his attempts (32-for-64) this season. He has also made all 25 free throws while averaging 13.9 points per game.
The Sixers’ offensive rating (points per 100 possessions) with Curry on the court is 120.1, according to Basketball Reference. With Curry off the court, the team’s rating is 107.7, which is a difference of 12.4 points per 100 possessions.
So Curry, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Dallas Mavericks for Josh Richardson and a second-round pick, has been a major reason why the Sixers (15-6) have the best record in the Eastern Conference.
Despite his success, he is still looking to regain the form he had before his absence.
The Sixers practiced in Charlotte on Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday’s road game against the Hornets (10-11), who have won three in a row. After practice, Curry spoke about the difficulties he has encountered while recovering from COVID-19.
“It’s been tough, little nick-knack injuries, banged up a little bit,” Curry said. “Just trying to get my energy all the way back.”
Not all days have been alike for the 30-year-old Curry in his return.
“Some days I feel good, some days I’m just sluggish. It’s like I got to take a nap all day, so it’s weird but I am grateful to be able to get up and get on the court every day and play and I think as a team we’re growing individually and getting in our rhythm, but also as individual players.
“Every day is a new process to perfect your game and get better, perfect your body and just know that this is a season-long haul. Each and every day, it’s about just getting better every day to hopefully be at your best come the end of the season.”
Three-time All-Star center Joel Embiid returned to practice on Tuesday after missing Sunday’s 119-110 win at Indiana with back tightness.
“Joel practiced, looked fine, looked good and as long as there are no setbacks ... really the telltale sign is how you feel the next day,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said.
Embiid, named Eastern Conference Player of the Month on Tuesday, was not listed on the NBA injury report for Wednesday’s game against Charlotte. Curry has worked well with the MVP candidate, especially in pick-and-roll situations.
The Sixers are plus-20.4 points per 100 possessions, according to Basketball-Reference, with Embiid and Curry together on the court.
“A guy like myself who can come off and shoot and make plays off the dribble and get into the lane, if I don’t have a shot I can always outlet to Joel,” Curry said. “He is so versatile offensively and defensively, no matter what the game calls for, he can give you something.”
Mike Scott, who missed the last eight games with right knee soreness, suffered a setback, according to Rivers.
“He was working out (Monday) and got tangled up with someone and (tweaked) his knee again, nothing to where he was at, so that was the only bad news so far,” Rivers said.
Scott has only appeared in eight games, averaging 4.9 points in 19.1 minutes. He is listed as out for Wednesday’s game against Charlotte.