Shake Milton got hints on Friday that his first NBA start would be the next evening.
No big deal, just a prime-time game on ABC with the Los Angeles Lakers, the best team in the Western Conference who have serious NBA title aspirations after a six-year hiatus from the postseason.
Milton was candid when asked after Saturday’s 108-91 win over the Lakers at the Wells Fargo Center if he had some butterflies entering the game.
“Yes, prime-time game, but once the ball is tipped you get up and down the floor one time you are good."
Good was an appropriate way to describe the 6-foot-5, second-year guard from SMU.
Milton played 25 minutes and scored seven points on 3 for 5 shooting, while adding a career-high nine rebounds, a career-high tying three assists, one steal and just one turnover.
The chance for more minutes came on Wednesday when starting shooting guard Josh Richardson suffered a left hamstring strain in the first quarter of Wednesday’s 107-95 loss in Toronto. The Sixers said the next day that Richardson would be re-evaluated in about two weeks.
In addition to missing Richardson, the Sixers played a ninth straight game without all-star center Joel Embiid, sidelined by a torn ligament in left ring finger.
Milton who did not play at all in the five games prior to facing Toronto, played 22:31 against the Raptors. In that game Milton had nine points. He shot 3 of 10 overall, but 3 of 6 from beyond the arc.
Milton said that it helped him to get so many minutes against Toronto.
“It helped me catch a little bit of a rhythm,” he said. “I haven’t been part of the rotation for awhile so to be out there and kind of get thrown into the fire, my teammates did a good job of encouraging me and telling me to be aggressive and be ready to play, and it wasn’t that hard.”
What has been hard has been not being a consistent member of the rotation. Milton had played more than 12 minutes in both the second and third game of the year, but suffered a bone bruise and mild sprain of his left knee in the third contest, a 105-103 win over Atlanta.
Milton was sidelined for six games and when he returned he saw periodic time, but nothing consistent over a sustained number of games. He even spent six games this season playing for the Sixers G League affiliate the Delaware Blue Coats.
“It’s definitely hard,” he said about the time he wasn’t in the rotation. “Everybody wants to play. You got to take is as an opportunity to lock in and make sure your’re on top of your stuff so you make sure when your number is called you are ready to perform.”
Now with Richardson out, Milton suddenly could have a valuable role, especially if Saturday is an indication.
“There is sort of a poise, an inner peace, he plays at a non-rattled level," coach Brett Brown said about Milton. “He really to me doesn’t get rattled, shaken up.”
Al Horford, who had nine of his 16 points in the fourth quarter also lauded Milton.
“You see him all the time working on all parts of his game, his conditioning and staying ready,” Horford said. “I am happy to be able to see him come out and have a good outing.”
Milton had a natural reaction when asked how it felt to get his first start and enjoy good results. He had a plus-12 rating, third best on the Sixers behind Ben Simmons (plus 15) and Matisse Thybulle (plus 13).
“It felt good," Milton said. “It’s tough to have injuries and you wish you could turn the injuries off, but we always preach next man up and I stepped up and did my part.”