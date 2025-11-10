Expectations have risen for Sixers after surprising start, yet they’re winless vs. winning teams

What should we make of the 76ers?

Two months ago, they were projected to be at best an NBA Play-In Tournament squad. But expectations have risen after they opened the season with four consecutive victories.

Since then, the Sixers have lost four of six games. Their latest setback was Sunday’s 111-108 loss to the Eastern Conference’s first-place Detroit Pistons at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

So, how do they assess themselves through the first 10 games?

“I think we did pretty good,” Tyrese Maxey said. " ... We’ve had what three back-to-backs. Back-to-backs are always difficult. But we went out there and fought every single game. I know [in a 132-121 loss to] the Cavs we lost by double-digits. But I don’t think there’s been one game where we kind of just folded and gave them the game. We went out there and fought all 48 minutes.

“Some stuff we definitely need to clean up. There’s also some really good stuff as well.”

The Sixers are also still trying to get healthy.

Joel Embiid missed his fourth game on Sunday due to left knee injury management. Meanwhile, Paul George (left knee surgery management) has yet to play this season. Dominick Barlow (right elbow laceration) has missed the past eight games.

So it wasn’t surprising that the Sixers lost to the Pistons.

On paper, Sunday’s matchup was an uphill battle for Maxey and Co.

Not only were the Sixers playing the second game in as many days, but they were also missing Embiid, the 2023 MVP.

The seven-time All-Star was coming off an impressive 29-point performance against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. However, he doesn’t play both nights of back-to-backs while the team manages his recovery from left knee surgery.

But the Sixers would have been hard-pressed to find someone who felt sorry for them.

Folks will point to the team’s 2-1 record during their first three games without Embiid. They’ll mention that the team has been able to play faster when he’s out of the game. And they’ll bring up how Maxey has blossomed into an early MVP candidate.

The point guard headed into the contest as the league’s second-leading scorer at 33.2 points per game. He was also second in total points (299) and three-pointers (37), in addition to being sixth in assists per game (8.3). The sixth-year veteran had a season-high 43 points against the Orlando Magic on Oct. 27 and has scored 31 or more points on five occasions.

Meanwhile, reserve center Adem Bona was ninth in the league in blocks (1.6).

As a team, the Sixers led the league in blocks per game (7.1), were third in scoring (124.0), sixth in three-point percentage (.388), and 10th in three-pointers per game (14.0).

“I think just our competitive vibe and spirit, I certainly like that,” coach Nick Nurse said before Sunday’s game. “Certainly liked the things we emphasized and thought we could get to, we’ve gotten to. Certainly like the play of guys just individually, too. I think some guys are playing at a really high level.

But ...

“I mean, there’s tons to clean up. Everything needs cleaning up, right? Transition, rebounding, execution, late game. Changing defenses. A lot is going on. That’s for sure.”

The Sixers have a knack for slow starts in the first and third quarters. Rookie standout VJ Edgecombe is in the midst of a shooting slump, hitting 30.0% of his shots — including going 3 of 13 on three-pointers — in the last four games. The Sixers are also 0-3 against teams with winning records.

The Raptors dropped to 5-5 after Saturday’s loss. The Sixers’ other five wins have come against the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, and Boston Celtics. Those losing squads were a combined 14-36.

But ...

“We are a good team,” Andre Drummond said. “I just think we’ve got to keep figuring it out. We got guys coming back who are out right now. So I think once we’re full force, I think we will be a good team to reckon with.”

The Sixers blew a 24-point lead in Tuesday’s 113-111 loss to the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. The next night, they suffered their double-digit setback to the Cavaliers at the Rocket Arena as Embiid rested. Two of those losses to winning teams have come on the second night of back-to-backs.

“Cleveland still hurts,” Kelly Oubre Jr. said before Sunday’s game. “That Cleveland loss still hurts. Once I feel like we kind of get over that hump and erase things like the first- and third-quarter woes, and jelling on all cylinders no matter who’s out there ... I think we are solid. I think we are playing harder than we were last year. We got a little bit more of a chip. But at the end of the day, we still have to go out there and put it all together.”