Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 103-96 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Julius Randle finished with a game-high 31 points and 12 rebounds. Ten of the Knicks power forward’s total points came in the fourth quarter. Randle finished with five three-pointers in 10 attempts.

Worst performance: Shake Milton missed nine of 13 shots while scoring 10 points. The Sixers reserve guard was also a game-worst minus 14.

Best defensive performance: Danny Green had a game-high three blocks to go with two steals after missing the last three games with left hamstring tightness. The Sixers small forward got victimized a few times by Randle in the fourth quarter. But for the most part, he was solid on defense.

Worst statistic: The Sixers were horrid from the field. They made just 35 of 91 shots (38.5%).

Best statistic: The Sixers kept their three-point streak intact. They made 13 of them to hit double-digit three-pointers in 10 straight games to begin the season.

Worst of the worst: The Sixers were without four players (Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe) due to testing positive for COVID-19 and entering the NBA’s health and safety protocol.