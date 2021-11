Sixers small forward Danny Green tries to block Knicks power forward Julius Randle during the first quarter at the Wells Fargo Center Monday. Read more

Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 103-96 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Julius Randle finished with a game-high 31 points and 12 rebounds. Ten of the Knicks power forward’s total points came in the fourth quarter. Randle finished with five three-pointers in 10 attempts.

Worst performance: Shake Milton missed nine of 13 shots while scoring 10 points. The Sixers reserve guard was also a game-worst minus 14.

Best defensive performance: Danny Green had a game-high three blocks to go with two steals after missing the last three games with left hamstring tightness. The Sixers small forward got victimized a few times by Randle in the fourth quarter. But for the most part, he was solid on defense.

Worst statistic: The Sixers were horrid from the field. They made just 35 of 91 shots (38.5%).

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid tests positive for COVID-19 hours before 76ers fall, 103-96, to New York Knicks

Best statistic: The Sixers kept their three-point streak intact. They made 13 of them to hit double-digit three-pointers in 10 straight games to begin the season.

Worst of the worst: The Sixers were without four players (Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe) due to testing positive for COVID-19 and entering the NBA’s health and safety protocol.