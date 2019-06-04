The 76ers are parting ways with the heads of their athlete-care department.
The team is not renewing the contracts of Dr. Daniel Medina, the vice president of athlete care, and Dr. David T. Martin, the director of sports performance & research. As a result, their tenure is expected to expire at the end of the month.
The duo was hired to be innovators in sports science and prevent injuries. However, the Sixers have had an overabundance of injuries the past several seasons.
The team wants to have a new head of athlete care in place by the start of next season.
Medina came from Spanish soccer team FC Barcelona in September 2017, after serving as the team’s deputy director of sports science and medical department. He was FC Barcelona’s team physician from 2008-15 before moving to the team’s medical service department.
The Sixers created this vice-president position for the renowned doctor. Martin reported to Medina. And he wasn’t the only one.
Medina, who attended high school in Michigan, was based at the team's practice facility in Camden. In addition to the medical and sport science departments, he oversaw physiotherapy, athletic training, nutrition, and strength and conditioning.
Martin was the head sport scientist. The team hired him in June 2015 to be the director of health and performance research and development. He came to Sixers after holding a senior sports science position at the Australian Institute of Sports.
At the time of his hiring, the Sixers touted Martin for having 21 years of experience working with elite athletes and being a noted innovator and a leader in high-performance sports.