Sixers vs. Celtics Game 2 takeaways: bad spacing, no answers for Malcolm Brogdon, chance blown

BOSTON – The 76ers’ spacing was horrible.

Boston Celtics point guard Malcolm Brogdon did whatever he wanted.

And the Sixers might have blown a golden opportunity.

Those were three takeaways Wednesday from the Celtics’ 121-87 Game 2 victory in the Eastern Conference semifinal at TD Garden.

Poor spacing

The Sixers looked nothing like the team that was in a rhythm in Monday’s Game 1 victory. Back then, they moved the ball freely and shot the ball well. James Harden was the biggest beneficiary, scoring 45 points while making 7 of 14 three-pointers.

Two nights later, the Sixers shot 39.2% from the field, including making just 6 of 30 three-pointers. Harden, meanwhile, had 12 points on 2-for-14 shooting, including going 0-for-6 on three-pointers.

While several good looks popped out, the point guard didn’t have the same room to operate that he had Monday night.

“Our spacing wasn’t right and this is a make-or-miss league,” Harden said. “... For us, we’ve just got to do a better job of knowing where we are on the floor and just allowing each other to have space and to generate shots — easier shots.”

The Sixers must correct that to be competitive this season. Spacing and creating driving lanes is a major part of their offense.

“We can figure out different ways to gain more spacing,” Tobias Harris said. “I think obviously, that starts with getting stops and getting out and running … allowing us to push the pace out there. Outside of that, just getting that ball hopping around and moving.”

Brogdon torches Sixers

Boston All-Star forward Jayson Tatum had a tough night, scoring seven points on 1-for-7 shooting. Former Sixer Al Horford was equally unimpressive. The center had five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

But it didn’t matter.

In addition to struggling from the field, the Sixers couldn’t stop Brogdon from scoring.

The sixth man of the year scored 23 points while making 6 of 10 three-pointers. It was like the Sixers had one job — stop Brogdon from shooting on good looks— and they couldn’t do it. He was hitting three-pointers like they were layups.

Doc Rivers thinks the offensive struggles of the Sixers led to solid scoring opportunities for Brogdon and the Celtics as a whole. Boston made 20 of 51 three-pointers.

“A lot of our missed shots,” Rivers said. “Our bad offense. It’s funny—they scored 121 points, they shot 47%, they got 51 threes up, shot 39%, I thought our offense was just the bigger problem tonight. They got to play in transition basically the whole game. That’s what we tried to do, so we can get our offense going, so give them credit.”

Blown opportunity

The Sixers had a chance to take a 2-0 second-round advantage for the first time in 38 seasons. That would have undoubtedly put some pressure on the Celtics and their rookie coach, Joe Mazzulla.

But now, Boston has the momentum after rolling to a 34-point victory. But the Sixers were, at least outwardly, confident following Wednesday’s loss. They’re determined to make things change for them while playing at home for Game 3.

“When you beat a team like that, they’re a really good team, so you know they’re gonna respond at home with their fans,” Joel Embiid said of the Game 2 loss. " So it’s our turn to make sure we’re locked in and everybody does their job. Tonight, … we didn’t make any shots. Especially the same shots that we were making the other night, but I think we’ll be ready.”

Best and worst awards

Best performance: This goes to Brogdon for raining threes on the Sixers.

Worst performance: Harden gets this for his struggles only one game after being the best performer.

Best defensive player: This goes to Embiid, who had a game-high five blocks.

Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ three-point shooting. They made just 6 of 30.

Best statistic: I have to give this to the Celtics/ bench points. They outscored the Sixers, 54-26; even that was misleading as all of both teams’ starters were out of the game in the fourth quarter.