The 76ers will face the Orlando Magic in a preseason game Oct. 13 at the Amway Center.
The Magic are coming off their first postseason appearance in seven seasons. They finished 42-40, posting 17 more regular-season wins than in the previous season. They were one of the hottest teams at season’s end, closing the regular season on a 22-9 run.
Center Nik Vucevic, a former Sixer, re-signed with the Magic this month after coming off a career year. He averaged career highs of 20.8 points and 12.0 rebounds and was named a first-time All-Star.
Markelle Fultz is another former Sixer on Orlando’s roster. Unlike Vucevic, the point guard has failed to live up to expectations. Dealing with the yips after being the first overall pick of the 2017 draft, he is regarded as a draft bust. The Sixers traded Fultz to the Magic for Jonathon Simmons, a 2019 second-round pick, and a 2020 first-rounder that is top-20 protected.
The Sixers had traded up two spots and given up a future first-round pick to the Boston Celtics to draft Fultz in 2017.
Fultz, who has yet to play for the Magic, has career averages of 7.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 33 games, including 15 starts. The 21-year-old has shot just 28.6 percent on three-pointers.
The preseason matchup is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 13, a Sunday.