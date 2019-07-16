Markelle Fultz is another former Sixer on Orlando’s roster. Unlike Vucevic, the point guard has failed to live up to expectations. Dealing with the yips after being the first overall pick of the 2017 draft, he is regarded as a draft bust. The Sixers traded Fultz to the Magic for Jonathon Simmons, a 2019 second-round pick, and a 2020 first-rounder that is top-20 protected.