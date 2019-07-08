We’ve long known that the players have the power in the NBA. What we’ve seen over the last week is evidence that, over a long enough period of time, that power can express itself in a direction that benefits the sport as a whole. The Super Team Era probably isn’t over, but the Era of Angst About the Super Team Era might be. Over the last year, we’ve seen Leonard engineer his departure from the Spurs, Kyrie Irving leave the Celtics for the Nets, Kristaps Porzingis force his way from New York to Dallas, and Kevin Durant move on from one of the greatest casts of talent ever assembled on an NBA roster. We’ve seen the Rockets fail to add a third superstar to its tandem of James Harden and Chris Paul. We’ve seen the Knicks fail to add anybody. When taken in totality, it serves to undermine the conventional wisdom that the NBA is a place where parity is dead, and where the super rich will always get richer, and, thus, where every franchise that is not an established member of the sport’s economic or competitive elite is left to attempt to tank its way to a title.