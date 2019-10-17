At the two most important defensive spots on the floor — the one responsible for protecting the rim, and the one responsible for guarding the primary ballhandler — the Sixers have the ability to keep a starter who is a plus defender on the court for virtually all 48 minutes. The last couple of seasons, the Sixers’ defensive performance has plunged whenever Embiid was not on the court. This year, they have the ability to replace him with one of the most technically gifted defensive big men in the game by sliding Al Horford down from the four spot. Similarly, one of the Sixers’ biggest kryptonite in recent years has been a quick scorer on the perimeter similar to the one the Celtics signed in Kemba Walker. With Simmons’ continued development into a defensive force and the ability for Brown to play Josh Richardson at point guard when Simmons goes to the bench, the Sixers will have the flexibility to keep an elite high-low defensive combination on the court even once they get into their bench.