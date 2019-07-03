Zhaire Smith and rookie Matisse Thybulle headline the 76ers’ 14-man summer league roster, released Wednesday.
The Sixers will kick off their schedule against the Milwaukee Bucks on July 5 at 3:30 ET in Las Vegas.
Joining Smith and Thybulle will be Marial Shayok, the Sixers’ 2019 second-round pick; Shake Milton, who agreed to a four-year deal with the Sixers on Tuesday; newly inked two-way player Norvel Pelle; and Haywood Highsmith, who played on a two-way contract with the Sixers last season.
The summer-league team will be coached by Connor Johnson, the head coach of the Sixers’ G-League team, the Delaware Blue Coats.
The games will give an early glimpse of the defensive-minded young stars, Smith and Thybulle, who are sure to be a big part of the Sixers’ rotation in the upcoming season.
In addition to the more familiar names the Sixers summer league roster also feature Tobias Harris’ brother Terry, and multiple players who worked out with the Sixers during the pre-draft process, including Zach Hankins and Christ Koumadje.
Name, Age, Last played for/country, Years pro
A.J. Davis, 24, Blue Coats/USA, Rookie
P.J. Dozier, 22, Celtics/USA, 2
Zach Hankins, 22, Xavier/USA, Rookie
Terry Harris, 23, North Carolina A&T/USA, Rookie
Haywood Highsmith, 22, Sixers/USA, 1
Jalen Jones, 26, Baskonia (Spain)/USA, 1
Christ Koumadje, 22, Florida State/Chad, Rookie
Sheldon Mac, 26, Wizards/USA, 1
Shake Milton, 22, Sixers/USA, 1
Norvell Pelle, 26, Blue Coats/Antigua and Barbuda, R
Marial Shayok, 23, Iowa State/Canada, Rookie
Zhaire Smith, 20, Sixers/USA, 1
Deshon Taylor, 23, Fresno State/USA, Rookie
Matisse Thybulle, 22, Washington/USA, Rookie
Friday, July 5: vs. Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday, July 6: vs. Boston, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, July 8: vs. Oklahoma City, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Sunday, July 10: vs. Detroit, 3 p.m., NBATV