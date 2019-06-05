In order to avoid wasting too much space summarizing the NBA’s accounting procedures, it’s probably best to focus on one key takeaway. Even if the Sixers were to part ways with Harris, they wouldn’t suddenly have five years and $188 million to dole out to some other free agent or collection of free agents. Rather, that number would be more like four years and $86 million. Remember, they can go over the cap to sign Butler and Harris, the latter of whom is currently on the books as a cap hold in the neighborhood of $22 million, which is $10 million less than he’d earn in Year 1 of a new max deal. Removing Harris from the books would leave the Sixers around $20 million under the cap. Depending on how the market plays out, that could be enough to sign someone like Malcolm Brogdon or Nikola Mirotic to take Harris’ place. But that’s hardly guaranteed. It could also be enough to sign someone like Patrick Beverley to a four-year deal in the $50 million range plus another lower-tier free agent. But, again, that’s hardly guaranteed.