Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 131-111 Game 1 first-round playoff victory over the Toronto Raptors at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: This was an easy one. Tyrese Maxey was the best player on the floor, and it wasn’t even close on this night. The Sixers combo guard finished with 38 points while making 5 of 8 three-pointers - with 21 of his points coming in the third quarter on 7 of 8 shooting. The 21-year-old surpassed Hall of Famer Maurice Cheeks as the youngest Sixers to post a 30-point playoff game. His 21 third-quarter points marked the second-most postseason points in a quarter by a Sixers in the past 25 years. Hall of Famer Allen Iverson had 26 fourth-quarter points against the Milwaukee Bucks on June 1, 2001.

Worst performance: This goes to Raptors shooting guard Gary Trent Jr.. He scored nine points while missing nine of 11 shots. Trent also finished a game-worst minus-23. He showed no resemblance to the guy that torched the Sixers for 30 points while making 5 of 8 three-pointers on April 7.

Best defensive performance: Joel Embiid gets this one. The Sixers center finished with one block and had a huge defensive presence on this night. He was also a beast while grabbing 11 defensive rebounds.

Best statistic: The Sixers did a great job of handling the ball. They only committed four turnovers.

Worst statistic: The Sixers could not buy a bucket from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter. They missed all five of their three-point attempts.

Worst of the worst: This goes to Scottie Barnes’ injury. The Raptors standout rookie injured his ankle after it was stepped on by Joel Embiid in the fourth quarter. He had to be helped off the court and never returned. Barnes will get an MRI on Sunday.

Best of the best: This was a solid blowout victory. This marked the fourth time in team history where the Sixers won a series opener by at least 20 points.