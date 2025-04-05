Adem Bona is taking full advantage of the Sixers’ tank race and the minutes that accompany it

Adem Bona might be the biggest beneficiary — not named Quentin Grimes — of the 76ers tanking.

Bona has received a ton of minutes and opportunities while the Sixers are playing without eight members of their normal rotation.

“I think that’s the thing I continue to talk about,” said coach Nick Nurse. “Can he bring this energy every night? Obviously, he’s not going to get 15 opportunities every night. But the spring, the energy, the bounce, the rim protection, the running of the floor hard, and safe transfer of the ball are all things that we are trying to build with him.”

Rim protection is the biggest thing they’re trying to build.

The Sixers believe if the rookie center can block and alter shots, rebound for his position and score, he’ll be a solid contributor.

One could argue that he was much more than that in Thursday night’s 123-116 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wells Fargo Center.

The 6-foot-8, 235-pounder scored a career-high 28 points to go with six rebounds, three blocks, and two steals while playing against two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and one-time All-Star Brook Lopez. Mind you, Antetokounmpo is a 6-11 power forward and Lopez is a 7-foot center.

Bona’s effort enabled him to join Hall of Famer Charles Barkley as the only Sixers rookies to score at least 25 points while shooting at least 85% in a game.

“He was really good,” Nurse said. “I thought he obviously was super effective around the basket. [Bona] had some great finishes, with some great catches and dunks. He was on the glass a little bit, tipping some around, and did a great job. It was great to see him. Everything he did was super, super good tonight, so that was great to see.”

Over his last 10 games, the Nigerian is averaging 13.4 points on 72.2% shooting along with 8.0 rebounds and 2.7 blocks.

He’ll look to continue his string of solid performance when the Sixers (23-54) entertain the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday night.

But Thursday’s game was special for the 22-year-old because he played against Antetokounmpo.

Bona also started against the Bucks (42-34) in a 123-109 loss on Jan. 19 in Milwaukee. On that night, he finished with 10 points, six rebounds, one steal, and a block before fouling with 24 minutes, 5 seconds of action.

“The game in Milwaukee, that was my first start, also,” he said. ”So I think that kind of helped me have a little experience guarding them. He’s [Antetokounmpo] a really tough guy to play against, but that kind of helped me prepare a little bit for this game.”

He was more under control while logging a career high 34:56 on Thursday.

“Playing consistent minutes every game, it helps boost your confidence,” Bona said. “ It also helps knowing you’re going to be out there tonight — every night. So I think it has helped me, it’s gone a long way.

“Also, it’s kind of a launchpad into next year, getting ready to play with all the great players we have on our team. I think this is just helping me and building my experience.”

Attacking the game from the start, Bona scored 12 points in the first quarter. That was four points shy of his previous career high for a game.

Grimes, the Sixers’ high-scoring guard, also raved about Bona’s rim protection. He said Bona’s stellar defense on the backend enables him to be more aggressive on the perimeter.

“That makes my job easier,” Grimes said. “I can press up. I can even get a steal for me. ... He’s been doing a great job these last couple of games for us.”