LOS ANGELES — Al Horford dismissed a USA Today report that the 76ers might try to move him in the offseason.
That’s when Horford will have three years remaining on the $97 million guaranteed deal he signed with the Sixers last July. But the five-time All-Star hasn’t been a great fit while playing alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, and USA Today reported this past week that the Sixers might trade Horford this offseason if they can send his contract to another team in return for shooting.
The Sixers likely will have a tough time moving his contract. Horford’s 11.7 scoring average is the lowest since his second year with the Atlanta Hawks during the 2008-09 season (11.5).
“All I can say is I am focused on right now,” Horford told The Inquirer in response to the report. “I can’t control speculation. That is a decision they would have to make when the time is right.
“Right now, I am focused on getting some wins for our team.”
Horford finished with 12 points and team highs of 8 rebounds and 6 assists before fouling out with 4 minutes, 25 seconds left in a 136-130 loss against the Clippers on Sunday. It was the 33-year-old’s fourth straight game back in the starting lineup because of injuries to Simmons and Embiid.
He was initially demoted from the starting lineup before the Sixers’ Feb. 11 game against the Clippers at the Wells Fargo Center. It was the first time Horford didn’t start in a game since his rookie season for the Hawks (Nov. 21, 2007).
He came off the bench in the Sixers’ next two games, against the Brooklyn Nets (Feb. 20) and Milwaukee Bucks (Feb. 22). However, the Sixers started Horford against the Hawks on Feb. 24 after Simmons was sidelined with a pinched nerve in his lower back. Embiid suffered a first-quarter, game-ending shoulder sprain against the Cleveland Cavaliers two nights later.
Horford was solid in his first three games back in the lineup, averaging 12.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists.