Al Horford will miss his second straight game when the 76ers host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Sixers’ power forward also missed Thursday’s road game against the Boston Celtics because of left knee soreness and left hamstring tightness. He is the only Philly player listed on the injury report.
Horford participated in Thursday’s shootaround at TD Garden in Boston. He also tested his knee and hamstring during pregame warmups, but was ruled out. That was supposed to be Horford’s first game back in Boston since leaving the Celtics this summer to sign a free-agent deal with the Sixers.
He is averaging 13.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 block in 23 games this season.
The Sixers (19-7) are in third place in the Eastern Conference. They have the league’s best home record at 13-0. The Pelicans are 6-19 overall and on a 10-game losing streak.
The game will mark JJ Redick’s first matchup against the Sixers since leaving for the Pelicans in free agency this summer.