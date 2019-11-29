The 76ers will be without their starting power forward and backup center Friday against the New York Knicks.
Power forward Al Horford is scheduled to miss the 7:30 p.m. game at Madison Square Garden to rest. Meanwhile, reserve center Kyle O’Quinn will miss his third consecutive game with a left calf strain.
In addition, shooting guard Josh Richardson is doubtful with hamstring tightness. Reserve guard Shake Milton is questionable with an upper-respiratory illness.
With Horford and O’Quinn out, the Sixers (12-6) will be undermanned in the post against the Knicks (4-14). While O’Quinn is listed as the backup center, Horford usually slides to the center spot when starter Joel Embiid doesn’t play or comes out of the game.
Jonah Bolden, another reserve center, is assigned to the Sixers’ NBA G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. That leaves two-way center Norvel Pelle and Embiid as the only available centers for Friday’s matchup. Pelle has yet to see any game action.
Horford is averaging 14.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists this season. This will mark the second game he’ll miss to rest.