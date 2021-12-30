UNION, N.J. — Andre Drummond was back at practice on Wednesday with his 76ers’ teammates at Kean University’s Harwood Arena.

The reserve center cleared the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Monday and met his teammates after they arrived in North Jersey following a flight from Toronto. Drummond, who tested positive for COVID, was symptomatic. He participated in a light practice Wednesday before scrimmaging with low-minute guys and staff members.

Thursday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center will mark his first game since facing the Nets on Dec. 16.

“I don’t know what he can give us,” coach Doc Rivers said Drummond’s first game back. “But at least this will help a little. They’re going to go up and down.”

Meanwhile, Shake Milton could return Friday. He’s listed questionable with COVID. Rivers said the Sixers thought Danny Green, who remains in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, was close to returning.

“That’s what we thought, but not yet,” Rivers said. “Bottom line is now it doesn’t matter. Once you get to 10 days in [quarantine] you are back anyway. And you have come back quicker if your numbers [warrant it].

Nets in the building

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge all cleared protocols for Brooklyn.