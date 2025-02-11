Sixers sign former draft pick David Roddy, assign him to Delaware

The 76ers assigned David Roddy to the Delaware Blue Coats, their NBA G League affiliate, on Tuesday morning shortly after signing him to a 10-day contract.

The Sixers selected Roddy with the 23rd pick in the 2022 NBA draft before trading the 6-foot-4, 255-pound power forward and Danny Green to the Memphis Grizzlies for De’Anthony Melton.

Roddy averaged 4.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 27 games this season with the Atlanta Hawks before being waived on Thursday.

The 23-year-old has averages of 6.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 162 career games with the Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, and Hawks.

The Blue Coats will travel to Detroit to face the Motor City Cruise on Wednesday (10 a.m., ESPN+).

The Sixers (20-32) will face the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Joel Embiid (left knee injury management) and Eric Gordon (sprained right wrist) are questionable to face the Raptors (16-37). Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management) will miss the game.

The Sixers will conclude the pre-All-Star break portion of the season against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at the Barclays Center.