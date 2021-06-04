The NBA has released the entire playoff schedule for the 76ers second-round series with the Atlanta Hawks.
Here is the schedule
Game 1: Sunday - Atlanta at Sixers, 1 p.m., ABC
Game 2: Tuesday - Atlanta at Sixers, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Friday June 11 - Sixers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: Monday June 14 - Sixers at Atlanta, TBD, TNT
* Game 5: Wednesday June 16 - Atlanta at Sixers, TBD, TNT
* Game 6: Friday June 18, Sixers at Atlanta, TBD, ESPN
* Game 7: Sunday, June 20, Atlanta at Sixers, TBD, TBD
* if necessary.