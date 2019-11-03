Simmons stepped to the foul line after being fouled by Kent Bazemore with 10.1 seconds left, and his team down by one point. In seasons past, Simmons, a 58.1 percent career foul shooter, might have faltered. But he converted both foul shots to give put the Sixers ahead, 125-124, their first lead of the game. They had trailed by as many as 21 points late in the third quarter.