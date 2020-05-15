Answer: Thanks for asking a question, Brent. I believe Ben Simmons has the ability to be whatever he wants. I’m not trying to be funny. I honestly believe the two-time All-Star can develop into a multiple MVP-award winner if he chooses to get out of his comfort zone and attempt perimeter shots. Think about it, lack of outside shooting attempts are the only thing holding him back. Simmons is one of the league’s best defenders, capable of guarding all positions. At 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds, he’s too big for perimeter players to guard. Simmons, one of the league’s fastest players, is also too quick for post players to defend. He’s also unstoppable at the rim in transition.