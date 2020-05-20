Ben Simmons’ Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Motivation debuts Thursday at House of Hoops by Foot Locker and online at footlocker.com.
The 76ers point guard’s new sneaker is part of a Nike series recognizing the motivational phrases and pregame rituals of standouts that include Simmons, Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Dončić, Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox, and Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner.
The Motivation has a gray-cracked suede upper with the phrase “Heart in the Game" on one side and ”Pride & Passion" on the other. The back heel tabs read “Dedication” and “Motivation.” The swoosh is yellow and the shoe’s tongue is green, the national colors of Simmons’ native Australia.
Simmons released the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage last year. That sneaker had a plaid swoosh and No. 25 with crown over top of it on the back.
The Sixers drafted Simmons first overall in the 2016 NBA draft.
He missed what would have been his first season after fracturing his right foot. The next season, Simmons garnered rookie of the year honors while being snubbed for the 2018 All-Star Game.
However, Simmons went on to earn All-Star honors in 2019 and this season, and could become the first Sixer to win defensive player of the year since Dikembe Mutombo in 2001. That’s a bit misleading, considering the Sixers acquired Mutombo on Feb. 22, 2001 from the Atlanta Hawks, with whom he had spent most of the season.
In his third season, Simmons leads the league in total steals (115) and steals per game (2.1). The 23-year-old is also second in deflections (216) and third in deflections per game (4).