With no fans in the stands, and, thus, with no home-court advantage at stake, the stakes for a team in the Sixers’ position are minimal. If the Sixers had beaten the Pacers, they would have moved a game ahead of Indiana for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Avoiding the sixth seed means avoiding the Bucks in the second round, but it could also mean facing the Heat in the first. And if you think a third straight second-round exit would be most unfortunate, you should probably consider how it will feel if Jimmy Butler knocks them out first.