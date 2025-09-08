Sixers to honor 2001 Finals team with ‘25th Anniversary Celebration Nights’ throughout season
Will wearing their iconic black jerseys be part of those throwback games? This celebration is yet another sign that the Allen Iverson era look could be coming back.
Did the 76ers drop another hint that their iconic black jerseys will return during the 2025-26 season? Perhaps.
The organization announced Monday that it will hold “25th Anniversary Celebration Nights” throughout the season to commemorate the 2001 team that reached the NBA Finals. Those 14 games will include “alumni tributes, in-game and promotional throwbacks, custom merchandise, and much more.” The news release includes a logo in the font, style, and color scheme of those black jerseys.
» READ MORE: Five Sixers roster curiosities entering the 2025-26 season, including the big three and a guard logjam
Buzz has swirled for years about a potential return of the black jerseys, which have become synonymous with the Allen Iverson era of the franchise. Current players such as Tyrese Maxey and Paul George have even discussed it publicly on George’s podcast, after Maxey received a black jersey in that style during a team-initiated celebration when he signed his max contract last summer.
Various NBA teams have been releasing alternate jersey designs in recent weeks.
All Sixers single-game tickets, including for those celebration nights, will go on sale Wednesday.
The Sixers’ 25th anniversary celebration nights:
Nov. 8 vs. Toronto Raptors
Nov. 9 vs. Detroit Pistons
Nov. 23 vs. Miami Heat
Dec. 4 vs. Golden State Warriors
Dec. 7 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 20 vs. Dallas Mavericks
Dec. 23 vs. Brooklyn Nets
Jan. 24 vs. New York Knicks
Jan. 31 New Orleans Pelicans
Feb. 11 vs. New York Knicks
March 3 vs. San Antonio Spurs
March 4 vs. Utah Jazz
March 23 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
April 12 vs. Milwaukee Bucks