Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle, once again, attended a peaceful protest to declare that Black Lives Matter.
But they weren’t the only 76er representatives on hand.
This time, general manager Elton Brand was also among the thousands of people that marched the streets of Philadelphia on Saturday. The march began on the art museum steps. The protesters proceeded along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to City Hall.
Toronto Raptors All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry, a former Villanova standout and Philly native, was also in attendance.
The event marked the eighth straight day of demonstrations in Philly to protest the death of black male George Floyd, who died while a Minneapolis white police officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck.
Harris and Thybulle were also on hand for the May 30 march organized by the Philadelphia chapter of Black Lives Matter.
“It’s all about unity,” Harris said in a video posted to the Sixers’ Twitter feed. “It’s all about coming together for a common goal, and it’s progress. The progress of pushing out the message. We got so many great people involved that care about it, support it.
"It’s gaining momentum. So we want to keep it pushing, keep it going. So it’s always great to be around this many great people who are striving for unity and striving for people to have equality.”