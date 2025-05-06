Report: Sixers assistant Bobby Jackson to join Kings staff

Is Bobby Jackson’s tenure as a 76ers assistant coach coming to an end?

KCRA.com reported that Jackson will return to the Sacramento Kings as an assistant coach. However, a source said Jackson has not interviewed for the job. He recently reported back to the Sixers for offseason responsibilities following a brief end-of-season break.

That’s not to rule out a Sacramento return for the former Kings player and assistant coach. It’s just that nothing has happened at this time.

No one would be surprised if he does get the job in the coming weeks. Jackson and Sacramento coach Doug Christie are close friends and former Kings teammates. Once the Kings removed Christie’s interim head-coaching tag, chatter of Jackson returning heightened.

Jackson spent the past two seasons on Nick Nurse’s staff as a bench coach. The Sixers finished this season with a 24-58 record.

Before coming to Philly, Jackson spent two seasons as the coach of the Stockton Kings of the NBA G League, and compiled a combined 40-25 record. Jackson spent two seasons as an assistant coach/player development coach for Sacramento under Luke Walton before his stint in Stockton.

He also had an assistant player development coaching post (2018-19) after serving three seasons as a college scout for the organization.

Jackson also served as a regional scout and player development coach for the Kings (2010-12) and Minnesota Timberwolves (2013).

He played 12 NBA seasons, averaging 9.7 points and 2.6 assists in 755 career games with the Denver Nuggets, Timberwolves, Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Hornets, and Houston Rockets.

He made the 1997-98 All-Rookie team as a Nugget and was named Sixth Man of the Year in 2003 with the Kings.