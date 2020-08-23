Early departure: Sometimes, if a team is up 3-0, it takes its foot off the gas. Celtics coach Brad Stevens showed early he wasn’t messing around. After Celtics center Daniel Theis turned the ball over and later fouled Josh Richardson, Stevens pulled him from the game with just 30 second elapsed. Through this series, Theis has committed several unnecessary fouls. Stevens showed he wasn’t going to put up with it anymore. Theis didn’t return until the beginning of the second quarter and seemed to have much more focus, while also making two wide-open threes.