Sixers takeaways: Winless with their Big Three, Joel Embiid injury scare, and more from loss to Nets

The 76ers are winless when Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey all play.

It’s always a scary moment when Embiid falls on the court.

Eric Gordon can still shoot.

And the Sixers must get healthier for their upcoming five-game road trip.

Those things stood out in Tuesday’s 114-106 setback to the Brooklyn Nets at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Winless with star trio

The Sixers (16-12) know much of their success will ultimately depend on how they play when Embiid, George, and Maxey are all available.

Well, let’s say they have a lot of work to do.

Tuesday’s loss dropped the Sixers to 0-3 this season in games where all three play. They suffered a 142-134 double-overtime home loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 30. And the Sixers had a 112-108 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 7.

The team missed several rotation players due to illness and injury. The Nets (9-19) have also won two straight and six of nine games. However, with their best three players, the Sixers were expected to beat Brooklyn.

But early on, the Sixers lacked ball movement. It was a game in which Embiid and George tried to get themselves going. Meanwhile, Maxey was a bystander despite entering the game as the league’s third-leading scorer at 31.7 points. He was scoreless on 0-for-1 shooting in the first quarter and finished the game with 13 points. He missed 11 of 14 shots — including all five of his three-pointers. Maxey also finished with three rebounds, two assists, four steals, and four turnovers.

Embiid had 27 points on 8-for-13 shooting along with six rebounds, four assists, three turnovers, and two blocks. George had 19 points on 5-for-14 shooting to go with four rebounds, two assists, four steals, three turnovers, and two blocks.

As a team, the Sixers shot 40.7% — including making just 7 of 27 three-pointers. They also committed 17 turnovers.

Embiid scare

Embiid went back to the locker room after falling to the court 25 seconds into the second half after being fouled by Terence Mann. It initially appeared like Embiid turned his ankle. However, he reached down and grabbed his right knee.

The 7-foot-2, 280-pounder returned with 6 minutes, 49 seconds remaining in the quarter. This was a scare because Embiid has already missed 16 games this season due to left and right knee injuries. The Sixers had to be elated that this wasn’t a serious injury.

Embiid returned to the bench midway through the quarter with both of his knees wrapped.

Before the injury, he was off to a solid start, scoring 19 first-half points on 7-for-10 shooting.

Embiid missed the previous two games due to an illness and right knee injury management.

Gordon is still a sharpshooter

Gordon, who turns 37 on Christmas Day, has had a solid NBA career. But now in his 18th season, the shooting guard rarely plays because the Sixers have younger, more athletic guards in Maxey (25), VJ Edgecombe (20), Quentin Grimes (25), and Jared McCain (21).

While he’s not as mobile as before, Father Time has not impacted Gordon’s shooting. He shot 61.3% from the field and 62.5% on three-pointers in his first five appearances of the season.

He made his sixth appearance on Tuesday with Edgecombe and Grimes sidelined with an illness.

And Gordon, once again, had a solid shooting night.

He finished with a season-high 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting. Gordon made his first three shots.

The Indianapolis native entered the game with 3:56 left in the first quarter. He made a layup at the 3:00 mark. Then he drained a three-pointer to tie the score at 27 with 16 seconds left in the frame. And his third shot attempt was a three-pointer that he made to give the Sixers a five-point cushion 1:28 into the second quarter.

A need to get healthy

Before the game, the Sixers were excited to have Embiid, Maxey, and George all together on the floor.

But they didn’t like the fact that several of their key rotation players were sidelined.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (left knee LCL sprain) and Trendon Watford (left adductor strain) have been out for several weeks. Dominick Barlow joined Grimes, and Edgecombe as players who missed Tuesday’s game due to illness.

With Edgecombe and Barlow sidelined, the Sixers started McCain and Jabari Walker alongside Embiid, George, and Maxey.

Grimes and Barlow were initially listed as questionable on Monday evening’s initial injury report. The team announced Tuesday morning that Edgecombe would also be questionable. Moments later, they canceled the morning shootaround.

But the team has been dealing with illness for a couple of weeks.

Maxey missed the Sixers’ games against the Indiana Pacers (Dec. 12) and Hawks (Dec. 14) with an illness. Embiid sat out both games of Friday and Saturday’s back-to-back against the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks with an illness and right knee injury management.

“It has kind of gone for a bit,” coach Nick Nurse said. “It probably started with Tyrese, but that would seem to be an isolated case, and now it’s kind of making its way a little bit, obviously. The guys that weren’t feeling great yesterday didn’t report to practice. This morning, when we didn’t see much improvement and added another to the list, we postponed shootaround, as you guys well know. You probably would have been here this morning. Just keeping the guys away until we can bring them to the game.”

The Sixers can only hope Edgecombe, Grimes, and Barlow are back when they embark on their five-game road trip against the Chicago Bulls (Friday), Oklahoma City Thunder (Sunday), Memphis Grizzlies (Dec. 30), Mavericks (Jan. 1), and the Knicks (Jan. 3).

With the trio out, Justin Edwards was the sixth man. Gordon was the seventh man, and Kyle Lowry was the ninth. This was the fifth game for the 39-year-old Lowry, who’s in his 20th NBA season.