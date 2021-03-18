The 76ers almost had it.
They had a commanding 19-point lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter. However, things fell apart for a Sixers squad that had to fight hard to force overtime, only to lose, 109-105, Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Here’s a look at the best and worst performances:
Giannis Antetokounmpo gets this. The two-time league MVP scored 28 of his game-high 32 points after intermission to lead the Bucks to victory. He also finished with 15 rebounds, five assists and six turnovers. Ten of his points, on 4-for-4 shooting, came in the overtime.
Bryn Forbes gets this. The Bucks reserve guard missed all 10 of his shots and finished with one point. He also failed to record an assist in 17 minutes, 28 seconds.
Jrue Holiday gets this. The Bucks point guard did a solid job of defending and recorded three steals. The former Sixer, one of the league’s top two-way players, also added 19 points.
This goes to the Sixers’ foul shooting. They made 5 of 8 attempts for 62.5%.
This goes to Shake Milton’s being a plus-17 on the floor.
This goes to the Sixers’ blowing a commanding 19-point lead with 9:46 left in the third quarter. Sure, they were fatigued from playing the night before. But the Bucks had the look of a team that didn’t want to play after three of their teammates were traded before the game.