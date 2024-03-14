Sixers let double-digit second half lead slip away in loss to Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE — The Sixers turned to hack-a-Giannis with less than a minute remaining, as a last-ditch effort to manufacture more time to close the gap.

Instead, the two-time MVP, used the free-throw stripe to close out a 32-point night, and a comeback victory for his Bucks.

The Sixers let a double-digit second-half lead lead slip, losing a 114-105 heartbreaker Thursday night at Fiserv Forum.

It was the Sixers’ fifth loss in their past six games, and completes a 1-2 road trip against opponents in the top 4 of the Eastern Conference standings. It also came against a potential playoff opponent; these two teams would meet in the first-round had the season ended Thursday. The Sixers entered the game in sixth place in the standings, though two games separated the fourth and eighth spots. The Sixers also remain hopeful that reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid would be recovered from knee surgery for such a matchup.

The Sixers surrendered control of the game in the fourth quarter, when Milwaukee staged a 16-3 run to take a 98-90 lead on a finish by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who also finished with 11 rebounds and seven assists, with less than six minutes to play. The Sixers cut the lead to 102-99 on a Tobias Harris pull-up jumper with 3:06 remaining, before another Antetokounmpo bucket pushed the Bucks back ahead by two possessions. Damian Lillard followed with a baseline jumper and Brook Lopez with a three-pointer to make the score 109-101 with about a 1:08 left in regulation.

Tyrese Maxey finished with 30 points points on 5-of-9 shooting from deep in his second game back from a concussion, while Cameron Payne added 13 points off the bench against his former team. After failing to reach 80 points in two consecutive games at the New York Knicks, the Sixers shot 50% from the field, including 17-of-35 from three-point range.

Milwaukee used a three-point barrage — including a go-ahead bomb by former Sixer Patrick Beverley — to turn a double-digit third-quarter deficit into a 76-75 advantage. But Maxey answered with a driving finish, before a KJ Martin bucket and another Maxey score gave the Sixers the advantage back entering the final period.

The Sixers led by as many as 12 points in the first half, largely thanks to an 11-point burst by Payne in the second quarter. Milwaukee then closed the gap to 55-51 on a Jae Crowder three-pointer in the second quarter’s final minute, before a Maxey three-pointer and a Nico Batum jumper right before the buzzer gave the Sixers a 61-53 lead heading into the locker room. The Sixers also forced 10 Bucks turnovers that they parlayed into 17 points in the first half, an emphasis of Doc Rivers during his pregame news conference.

The Sixers return home for two games against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday and Miami Heat on Monday, before embarking on a four-game Western Conference road trip to the Phoenix Suns (Wednesday), Los Angeles Lakers (March 22), Los Angeles Clippers (March 24), and Sacramento Kings (March 25).