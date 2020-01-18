The Sixers were without Norvel Pelle, whose expiring two-way contract came into play Friday. The reserve center has only two days left toward the maximum number of days the Sixers are allowed to have him on the roster in his two-way deal. The plan was to sign him to the 15-man roster or release him after his 45 days. The Sixers will stretch those days out by recalling him only on needed game days.