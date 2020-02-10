That being said, the Sixers are not five wins better than they are now. They are 28 games away from the postseason without any clear understanding of who they are offensively, and while they did in fact sleepwalk to victory, it would be nice to see this team use opponents like the Bulls to show us that they have the wherewithal to take advantage of mismatches when they arise. On Sunday, nobody in the starting lineup was able to do so.