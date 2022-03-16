CLEVELAND — The 76ers are in the midst of playing six games in nine days. But when asked before Wednesday’s shootaround if any players will rest for that night’s game against the Cavaliers, coach Doc Rivers said, “I don’t think so.”

The 41-26 Sixers, who are third in the Eastern Conference standings entering Wednesday, and the 39-29 Cavaliers, who are sixth in the East, are both fighting for playoff positioning. After that, the Sixers host the Dallas Mavericks (fifth in the West) on Friday, the Toronto Raptors (seventh in the East) on Sunday and the Miami Heat (first in the East) on Monday.

Yet Rivers said the data from the training staff — not the opponent — will dictate when players rest during the final three-plus weeks of the regular season.

“If [it’s] a guy’s time to get rest, he’s going to get rest,” Rivers said. “We’re not going to go by the games. We’re going to go by what the numbers tell us to do.”

MVP contender Joel Embiid, most notably, has not missed a game since Jan. 31 vs. Memphis. James Harden, who was nursing a hamstring injury when he was traded to the Sixers on Feb. 10, did not play until after the All-Star break and then sat out the second night of a back-to-back at Miami on March 5. Rivers said last weekend that second-year guard Tyrese Maxey would also likely get time off down the stretch.

Cleveland All-Star big man Jarrett Allen remains out with a broken finger.

Sixers prank Embiid on birthday

The Sixers walked into Wednesday’s shootaround at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse wearing similar attire.

Not team gear, but a white t-shirt featuring a giant, hilarious photo of Embiid’s face from his college days.

It was part of a team-wide prank on the big man’s 28th birthday. Teammate Georges Niang got the shirts from “Johnny ShirtFaced” (real name: Johnny Wolfe), who has created viral moments for about two years by providing professional athletes with shirts with funny photos of their teammates’ faces to wear in highly visible settings. Most notably, the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford and Andrew Whitworth wore a shirt featuring Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp during last month’s championship parade.

Later, the Sixers gathered in a huddle to serenade Embiid with a rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday.”