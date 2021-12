Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Read more

BOSTON — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 88-87 loss to the Boston Celtics Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Best performance: Jayson Tatum finished with a game-high 26 points to go with a team-high 16 rebounds. Eleven of his points came in the fourth quarter on 3-for-5 shooting, and by making all five of his foul shots. His 17-foot jumper with 1 minute, 53 seconds remaining gave the Celtics the lead for good.

Worst performance: Tyrese Maxey finished with a season-low six points while missing 10 of 13 shots. This marked the fourth straight off-shooting night for the second-year point guard.

Best defensive performance: Al Horford finished with a game-high five blocks. The Celtics power forward did a solid job of defending Joel Embiid, who struggled, shooting 3-for-17. Horford, a former Sixer, also put the clamps on Tobias Harris on the game’s final possession.

Worst statistic: The Sixers played like there was a lid on their basket. They made just 33 of 89 shots (37.1%).

Best statistic: Shake Milton was unstoppable in the first quarter. The Sixers reserve point guard scored 12 points in the quarter on 5-for-5 shooting, including making two three-pointers.

Worst of the worst: This loss dropped the Sixers to 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. They have lost three of their last four games and 10 of 13 after starting the season 8-2.