BOSTON — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 88-87 loss to the Boston Celtics Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Best performance: Jayson Tatum finished with a game-high 26 points to go with a team-high 16 rebounds. Eleven of his points came in the fourth quarter on 3-for-5 shooting, and by making all five of his foul shots. His 17-foot jumper with 1 minute, 53 seconds remaining gave the Celtics the lead for good.

Worst performance: Tyrese Maxey finished with a season-low six points while missing 10 of 13 shots. This marked the fourth straight off-shooting night for the second-year point guard.

Best defensive performance: Al Horford finished with a game-high five blocks. The Celtics power forward did a solid job of defending Joel Embiid, who struggled, shooting 3-for-17. Horford, a former Sixer, also put the clamps on Tobias Harris on the game’s final possession.

Worst statistic: The Sixers played like there was a lid on their basket. They made just 33 of 89 shots (37.1%).

Best statistic: Shake Milton was unstoppable in the first quarter. The Sixers reserve point guard scored 12 points in the quarter on 5-for-5 shooting, including making two three-pointers.

Worst of the worst: This loss dropped the Sixers to 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. They have lost three of their last four games and 10 of 13 after starting the season 8-2.