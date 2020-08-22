The Sixers’ nebulous command structure makes it impossible to discern how willing a participant Brown was in the acquisition of Horford, but the head coach and former interim GM has been this roster’s biggest cheerleader from its inception, and his inability to make a single component of it an equal or better version of itself is a reality that cannot rationally be dismissed. And, yet, the most glaring issue with this team moving forward is the command structure itself. Less than two years ago, Brand and his front office had the potential to trot out a roster in the Bubble that surrounded Embiid and Simmons with Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Landry Shamet, J.J. Redick and Mikal Bridges along with the best point guard or combo guard that money could buy. Less than a year ago, they had an opportunity to restructure the team around Embiid and Jimmy Butler, the latter of whom is in the process of carrying his Miami Heat team to the Eastern Conference semifinals.