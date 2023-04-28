Sixers set to face big challenge against Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference semifinals

The 76ers’ moment of truth is here.

They’ll face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The matchup that was always expected became official after Boston beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-120 in Game 6 Thursday at State Farm Arena to close out its first-round series.

The Sixers will now face a Celtics team that presents many challenges for them.

» READ MORE: Tyrese Maxey has struggled against Boston. He expects to play better if they meet in the second round.

Sweeping the Brooklyn Nets, 4-0, in the opening round is an accomplishment. But that’s not how this Sixers’ season will be defined. After the offseason acquisitions of P.J. Tucker, De’Anthony Melton and Danuel House Jr., Sixers observers view this as a team built to advance to the conference finals or beyond.

But the Sixers won’t be at 100 percent as presumptive league MVP Joel Embiid has a sprained lateral collateral ligament in his right knee. And they’ll face a Celtics squad that has had their number this season and in the postseason.

Boston won three of this season’s four meetings. They also won their last five postseason series against the Sixers, most recently sweeping them in the first round of the 2020 playoffs.

But Philly has a few more days to prepare for the Celtics and rest Embiid, who suffered the injury in Game 3 of his team’s first-round series. He missed Game 4 and didn’t participate in Tuesday’s practice.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference conference semifinal is 7:30 p.m. Monday at TD Garden. Game 2, also in Boston, is set for 8 p/m. Wednesday. Games 3 and 4 will be at the Wells Fargo Center at 7:30 p.m. on May 5 and at 3;30 p.m. on May 7, respectively. If needed, Game 5 will be on May 9 in Boston, Game 6 would be May 11 at The Center, and Game 7 would be May 14 in Beantown.

» READ MORE: What’s Joel Embiid timeline to return? What steps should he take? A local surgeon weighs in.

The Celtics had the NBA’s second-best record this season at 57-25. The defending conference champions are led by All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum finished sixth in the league in scoring at 30.1 points per game. Brown was ninth at 26.6.

Boston also has two former Sixers in Al Horford and Mike Muscala.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers led the Celtics to the 2008 NBA title. He also coached the second-most games (721) in franchise history and produced the third-most wins (416).