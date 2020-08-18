The problem with the formula that the Sixers were executing is that it would eventually require a competent ballhandler to offset the adjustments the Celtics would inevitably make. That the Sixers do not have such a thing is not Milton’s fault. He was drafted a shooting guard, and shooting is the one thing that he has done reasonably well over his first two seasons in the NBA. If his name was Gary or Troy instead of Shake, we might laugh at the notion that he can make plays off the bounce. At the same time, when you look at the other options, you can almost understand Brett Brown’s delusion.