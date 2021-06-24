Joel Embiid is a free agent.

Relax, 76ers fans, not that type of free agent. Embiid is under contract for at least two more seasons. The MVP runner-up has left Creative Artists Agency, according to multiple league sources.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Embiid had been represented at the agency by former super agent Leon Rose before Rose became the New York Knicks’ president of basketball operations on March 2, 2020. Rose, a Cherry Hill native, and Embiid had a great agent/client relationship.

» READ MORE: Will Sixers president Daryl Morey make a trade in the NBA draft’s first round?

After Rose left the agency, Embiid remained with CAA, where he was represented by Michael Tellem, the son of Philadelphia-born agent Arn Tellem. Now, Embiid is interested in building the right marketing team.

Embiid averaged 28.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 blocks this season. He played against the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee.

He suffered the knee injury against the Washington Wizards in Game 4 of their first-round series. Because of the torn meniscus, Embiid did not play when the Sixers closed out the first-round series in Game 5.

However, Embiid went on to average 30.4 points, and 12.7 rebounds against the Hawks despite the tear. He scored a postseason career-high 40 points when the Sixers defeated Atlanta, 118-102, in Game 2. Embiid scored 30 or more points four times against the Hawks, and six in 10 postseason games overall.

» READ MORE: No easy answers for Daryl Morey and the Sixers, not even when it comes to trading Ben Simmons | David Murphy

In addition to being the league MVP runner-up, Embiid is a four-time All-Star, a three-time second-team All-NBA selection, and a three-time second-team NBA All-Defense selection.